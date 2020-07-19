Arunachal: AAPSU demands cancellation of terminal examinations for end semester

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: A memorandum for cancellation of terminal examinations for end semester students in Arunachal Pradesh was submitted today by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) to the office of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in its latest guidelines has said that universities must conduct their final year/final semester exams before September 30 this year. This has not only led to mixed feelings among the students in Arunachal Pradesh but also confusion and chaos among the parents, teachers and other stakeholders including the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).

Most of the final semester students from the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh and its affiliated colleges in Arunachal Pradesh are not ready to appear for exams due to fear of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state especially in the Itanagar Capital Complex Region and its surrounding areas in which this lone Central University is located.

Further, the month’s long lockdown including the current Itanagar Capital Complex lockdown which also includes Doimukh area has severely affected the mental & emotional well-being of the students. The same was conveyed to the AAPSU by the students from the RGU through their representative’s i.e the Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU).

Other State Universities & Institutions in Arunachal Pradesh are also unsure about the exams and many of the students studying in these universities are against the move of the MHRD & UGC to forcibly push for exams during such serious health crisis which has affected the entire nation.

The challenges in a frontier and topographically diverse region like Arunachal Pradesh are many-fold. While the intermediate semester exams have been cancelled and the students have been promoted to the next class, uncertainty looms over the fate of the final semester students. AAPSU genuinely feel that the concept of on-line or off-line mode of examination is not possible to be conducted in Arunachal Pradesh due to the prevailing conditions including the great digital divide and the serious risks posed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further, the recent spate of landslides, floods and other natural calamities in Arunachal Pradesh has cut-off surface and digital communication in many districts of the state. Further many parts of Arunachal Pradesh & Assam are currently under lockdown. It will be almost impossible for the students to make it to the university.

The Union is also of the strong opinion that SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) or other guidelines issued for conducting exams are practically impossible to be strictly adhered to in a state like Arunachal Pradesh where the authorities are still struggling to contain the pandemic. The Union is also skeptical about the safety and security measures to be put in place for the students and the teachers as well if they are compelled to appear the exams.

The hardships people continue to face due to the pandemic is very much unprecedented and cannot be measured on any counts. While many of the offices, schools, factories, public places etc are closed, we don’t find any merit in conducting exams for the final semester students in the universities. This health crisis has greatly exposed the poor health infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, said Meje Taku, Vice President, AAPSU.

At present, many of the students are at their native places effectively following lockdown and other measures. However, making the exams mandatory will compel them to come out of their houses and travel thereby increasing the chances of exposure. Any large-scale outbreak of Covid-19 cases resulting from the final semester students appearing for exams across the state shall be disastrous for us and greatly undo the current efforts put in by the frontline workers in the state.

A separate representation regarding the same was also submitted to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh regarding cancellation of terminal exams in Arunachal Pradesh.

AAPSU strongly feel that the State Government should make strong persuasion with the PMO, MHRD & UGC for cancellation of terminal semester exams in the state as the current condition due to rising Covid-19 cases in not at all feasible for such exams.

Recently, the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has come out with a notification for issuing timelines for conduct of examinations for students of Terminal Semester/years and repeaters etc. on 17th July 2020. The Union would like to know from the RGU authorities whether they have made prior consultations with the State Health Task Force (SHTF) and the State Government before coming up with such decisions. AAPSU demand the RGU to cancel the notification with immediate effect.

Similarly, Arunachal Law Academy (ALA) has also come out with a notice for conducting online exams from 21st to 23rd July 2020. How can the academy conduct exams at such short notice? AAPSU urge all the educational institutions in the state not to play with the lives and career of the students.