Arunachal: AAPSU Adopts JNC Pasighat as Model Institute

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has announced its decision to voluntarily adopt Jawaharlal Nehru College Pasighat (JNC), the oldest institution of higher learning in Arunachal Pradesh, as a Model Institute of Higher Learning. The organisation has also sought the intervention of the state government to facilitate the process.

In a formal representation addressed to Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, AAPSU President Meje Taku and General Secretary Mato Bui urged the government to issue necessary directives to expedite official formalities related to the adoption.

The decision was taken during a Central Executive Council meeting held at the NEFA Club in Itanagar on April 19.

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In the representation, Taku acknowledged the contributions of successive governments towards the development of JNC while highlighting persistent challenges faced by the institution. These include gaps in infrastructure, shortage of faculty, limited hostel accommodation, and issues related to fooding facilities, which continue to affect a large student population.

The student body has called upon the Minister to direct the Commissioner (Education), Secretary (Education), and Director of Higher and Technical Education to ensure timely completion of all procedural requirements.

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Established on July 3, 1964, with 42 students and eight faculty members, JNC initially functioned from Assam Rifles barracks. It remained the only institution of higher education in the state until 1978 and has since evolved into a key academic centre, currently catering to approximately 4,000 to 5,000 students annually.

AAPSU also noted the historical significance of JNC in its own institutional journey, stating that the college played a foundational role during the Union’s formative years. The decision to adopt the institution, according to the organisation, is rooted in this longstanding association as well as a broader commitment to strengthening higher education in the state.