Arunachal: AAPPA Urges APU to Start Psychology Department

PASIGHAT- The All Arunachal Pradesh Psychological Association (AAPPA) has formally submitted a representation to the Registrar of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat, requesting the establishment of a full-fledged Department of Psychology in the state’s first public university.

The letter, addressed to the Vice Chancellor, outlines what the Association describes as an “urgent academic and social necessity” for the state.

In its submission, AAPPA noted that Psychology has yet to find a place in most government schools, colleges, and even the state university, despite the existence of related disciplines such as Social Work and Sociology.

The Association argued that this gap has limited educational opportunities for aspiring students and qualified unemployed youths, especially from economically weaker tribal communities who are unable to pursue Psychology outside the state due to financial constraints.

Admission data presented by AAPPA highlights a sharp rise in demand for the discipline. In 2025, 130 students applied for B.A. Psychology for only 30 available seats, while in 2024, 466 applicants competed for 30 M.A. Psychology seats.

Since 2017, six batches of postgraduate students have completed their studies at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), with eight PhD degrees awarded and 15 scholars currently pursuing research in the field. However, the Association notes that employment avenues remain limited because state institutions do not have dedicated Psychology departments.

AAPPA further underlined that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 accords significant importance to mental health awareness, holistic learning, and multidisciplinary education. According to the Association, introducing Psychology programmes at APU would align the state’s higher education system with national reforms while strengthening mental health capacity across sectors.

The representation argues that trained psychologists could support multiple government departments, including Health & Family Welfare, Women & Child Development, Social Justice & Tribal Affairs, Sports & Youth Affairs, Home Affairs (Police), and Disaster Management. The need extends to rehabilitation centres, juvenile homes, and shelter homes, which currently operate with limited mental health resources.

AAPPA laid out three main requests before the university:

Establishing a Department of Psychology at Arunachal Pradesh University.

Introducing Psychology departments in all state-run colleges under APU.

Creating adequate faculty positions—Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, and Professors—to meet academic and employment demands.

The Association attached several supporting documents, such as communications from the Chief Minister’s Office, previous appeal letters, and admission statistics, to reinforce the urgency of the proposal.

AAPPA expressed optimism that the Vice Chancellor and university administration would prioritise the matter, emphasising that strengthening Psychology education is essential for both student welfare and the state’s future workforce.