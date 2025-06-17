ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: “Aapka Phone, Aap Tak”- Namsai Police Reunites 26 Lost Phones with Owners

Under the citizen-centric initiative led by SP Sange Thinley, Namsai District Police restores faith and smiles by returning lost mobile phones to grateful residents.

Last Updated: 17/06/2025
NAMSAI- In a touching display of public service, the Namsai District Police, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Sange Thinley, conducted a special event as part of the ongoing initiative “Aapka Phone, Aap Tak.”

In this heartfelt programme, 26 recovered mobile phones were handed over to their rightful owners, many of whom had lost all hope of ever retrieving their devices.

The initiative reflects more than just successful recovery—it showcases the deep commitment of the police force toward transparent and citizen-friendly governance. Speaking on the occasion, SP Sange Thinley emphasized that such actions aim to build trust and reaffirm the police’s dedication to public welfare.

The beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude to the district police for their persistent efforts. They praised the department’s proactive approach, which not only helped recover valuable devices but also restored their confidence in law enforcement.

The Namsai Police also urged all residents to report any lost or stolen mobile devices at their nearest police station to assist in quicker recovery.

This initiative underscores the message that the police are not just law enforcers but also compassionate partners in the well-being of the community.

