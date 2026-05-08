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Arunachal: AAPGA Meets AOA Chief to Boost Gymnastics

The All Arunachal Pradesh Gymnastics Association discussed infrastructure, youth participation and strategies to popularise gymnastics in the state during a meeting with Arunachal Olympic Association President Taba Tedir.

Last Updated: 08/05/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: AAPGA Meets AOA Chief to Boost Gymnastics

NAHARLAGUN- A delegation of the All Arunachal Pradesh Gymnastics Association (AAPGA), led by its president Nani Kojin, met Taba Tedir at his residence in Itanagar on Thursday to discuss the development and promotion of gymnastics in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to officials, the meeting focused on several issues related to the growth of gymnastics in the state, including infrastructure challenges, youth participation and measures to popularise the sport across different districts.

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The discussions also explored ways to encourage wider public interest and increase opportunities for aspiring gymnasts in Arunachal Pradesh.

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The AAPGA delegation included vice-president Tadar Kayu and former state gymnast Dr Byabang Rana.

During the interaction, Taba Tedir reportedly shared suggestions and guidance aimed at strengthening gymnastics as a competitive sport in the state and attracting greater youth participation.

He also assured full support from the Arunachal Olympic Association to the association’s efforts to promote gymnastics and nurture talented athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.

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AAPGA officials said the association remains committed to empowering youths through sports and creating pathways for athletes to compete at higher levels.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Gymnastics Association is affiliated with the Gymnastics Federation of India.

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Last Updated: 08/05/2026
1 minute read
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