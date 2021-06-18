Arunachal: AAPADA East Siang Unit, Covid Warrior team helps DA and police in nabbing drug peddlers

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- While helping the District Administration and District Police in fighting against the drugs abuse and its peddling in East Siang district, the All Arunachal Pradesh Anti Drugs Association (AAPADA) East Siang Unit and Covid Warriors of the district intercepted and nabbed drug addicts cum peddlers at two different location on Thursday and Friday respectively who were later handed over to the Pasighat police station.

While two persons from Ngopok village were nabbed by Covid warrior team at Raneghat checkpoint and Brown Sugar drugs were recovered from the peddlers cum addicts who were later handed over to the police.

The team Covid warriors were led by Nangku Melong, the team leader under the Chairmanship of advocate Taber Tamuk. The same covid warrior team also detected illegal sale of IMFL from GTC, Paklek, Old Sumo Counter and Tin-ali as some shops were found selling IMFL at wee hours without any license, informed Manning Moyong from covid warrior team.

Meanwhile, the district unit of All Arunachal Pradesh Anti Drugs Association led by General Secretary, Katem Taki also intercepted some drug addicts cum peddlers from Jarku village on Thursday from whose possession 2 packets of Heroin along with cash money of Rs. 56,000 were recovered.

While others managed to flee but one nabbed was handed over to the Officer-in-Charge, Pasighat Police Station by the team AAPADA East Siang District Unit. The AAPADA East Siang team has appealed to each and every individual to come in front to fight against this growing menace of drugs which is largely damaging the life of many youths today.