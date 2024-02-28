Arunachal: Aalo Bird Walk titled “Feathers and Footsteps” to be held on 2nd and 3rd March 2024

AALO- The West Siang District Administration, in collaboration with the Siang team of Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE-Siang), along with the Forest and Tourism Department, will organised Aalo Bird Walk titled “Feathers and Footsteps,” scheduled for March 2nd and 3rd, 2024.

The event packs an array of engaging activities, including educational talks on bird identification, the significance of bird conservation, and a fun quiz, complemented by exploratory walks in selected spots near Aalo to document diverse avian species led by experienced birders and conservation scientists from ATREE.

The Conference Hall at the DC’s Office at Aalo will serve as the venue for the pre-walk orientation and educational talks, along with the post-walk quiz and valedictory function.

Mamu Hage, the District Commissioner of West Siang herself an avid birder said that “Such activities will not only encourage the youth and our conservation efforts but also garner a passion for bird watching and research activities” she added.

“Given the ubiquitous presence of birds, they serve as an excellent entry point for individuals keen on observing and documenting biodiversity,” noted Dr. Rajkamal Goswami, who leads the ATREE-Siang team based out of Pasighat. “One doesn’t require elaborate equipment or specialized skills to begin observing birds— just a deep-rooted love for nature, keen observation skills, and a sense of wonder,” he emphasized.