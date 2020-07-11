Arunachal: AACWA blames health dept for community spread of Covid-19 in twin capital cities

Itanagar- The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) blame state health department for Community spreading Coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) in Twin Capital Cities and failed to handle the situation without any well proper planned to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

In a statement Association’s president Nabam Akim Hina stated that ” TRIHMS is functioning for both COVID-19 and normal OPD service as such many innocent patient they visit TRIHMS for OPD service without any precautions. A Doctor and Pharmacist of TRIHMS found corona positive which may be the main reason of community spread from TRIHMS itself ” .

Due to attached COVID-19 at same single building of TRIHMS it is sure that employees , sweepers and other d grades staffs may be gone to COVID-19 blocks which may be main reason for community spread, further Hina stated.

It is almost 6 months spreading of COVID-19 but still health departments failed to set up independent COVID hospitals for twin capital. Crores of funds were used for COVID-19 while issued supply order to many contractors without maintain codal formalities by health departments that why they failed to provide PPE kits and other equipments to doctors,Nurses,Police, Administartion and other frontline health workers.

Announcing lockdown is not solution to community spread of corona due to which daily wages labours, Taxi, Auto, Tempo, others commercial vehicle they are facing suffering instead of State govt. out sourcing experience NGOs who is working health for collection of sample door to door at all colonies, sectors and govt. offices so that every willingness publics can give their blood sample for COVID-19.

Moreover, due to lone sample collection centre in TRIHMS that many other willingness publics they are unable to give their sample since said centre is filled up with returnees and quarantine. So, state health department should requisition more private hospital or pharmacy for sample collection centers for easy accessible of heath worker for collection of sample.