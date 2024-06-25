Arunachal: A Class X student of VKV Amliang dies by suicide

AMLIANG ( Anjaw )- A 15-year-old student of Class X at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Amliang in Anjaw district allegedly committed suicide. The deceased has been identified as Chirang Kri.

The family members of the deceased, expressed dismay over the authority of the school and seek justice and appeal for a free, fair, and expeditious investigation regarding the matter.

According to police source, Pitho Kiri, father of deceased Chirag Kiri filed an FIR mentioning his son was found dead. Further he has mentioned in the FIR that “ the deceased was caught using a mobile phone at school, and the school authorities summoned his father. Initially, Pitho Kri sent his brother, to meet with the school authorities, but they insisted that Pitho Kri come personally”.

Next day, on June 23, Pitho Kri met with the school authorities, accompanied by his son. Both were asked to sign a bond, and the school suggested withdrawing Chirang from the school. After the meeting, Chirang expressed his desire to continue his studies at Amliang. Subsequently, Pitho Kri contacted his younger brother, to discuss the matter further with the school authorities.

Ometso Kri uncle of the deceased on the sae day, went to the school but discovered that Chirang was missing between 3 PM and 4 PM. A search was conducted by family and friends, and on June 24th, at around 07:30 AM, Chirang Kri was found hanging by the bank of the Lohit River below VKV Amliang.

An application was found on him, addressed to the Principal, in which he apologized for using a mobile phone and sought forgiveness.

The family members have lodged an FIR against the principal and hostel warden at the local police station and called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Chirang’s suicide.

Officer In-charge of the local police station P Gami, also confirmed the filing of the FIR, stating that all legal formalities have been fulfilled and the deceased’s body has been handed over to the family.

“As the case is in its initial stages of investigation, further details will be provided as it progresses,’ he said.