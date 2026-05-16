Arunachal: 9th Hangpan Dada Memorial Tournament Begins in Aalo

AALO- The 9th Edition of the State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Football and Volleyball Tournament for Under-16 boys and girls commenced on Friday at Aalo Stadium in West Siang district, bringing together young athletes from across Arunachal Pradesh.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Kento Jini as the chief guest. Among those present were Topin Ete, Mrs. Chasen Lowang Dada, wife of late Havildar Hangpan Dada, senior officials from the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, district administration officials, and security personnel.

According to organisers, more than 1,500 participants, including players, coaches, technical officials, and District Sports Officers from 28 districts, including the Itanagar Capital Region, are taking part in the tournament.

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The annual sporting event is a flagship programme of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and is organised in memory of late Havildar Hangpan Dada, the Ashoka Chakra awardee from Borduria village in Tirap district. Hangpan Dada was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra for his bravery and sacrifice while serving the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Kento Jini highlighted the importance of sports in promoting discipline, leadership, and career opportunities among youth. He also spoke about state government initiatives aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and supporting athletes, including job reservations and cash incentive schemes for sportspersons achieving distinction at various levels.

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The opening football match in the boys’ category between host district West Siang and Shi Yomi ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the girls’ football category, Upper Subansiri defeated Changlang 2-1, Namsai defeated Siang 2-1, while West Kameng registered a dominant 8-0 victory over Pakke Kessang. Longding and Kra Daadi played out a 1-1 draw.

In boys’ football matches, Siang defeated East Siang 3-0, while Longding secured a 3-0 victory over Dibang Valley.

Officials said the volleyball events would begin from May 17 at the Army Ground in Aalo. The tournament is scheduled to continue till May 25 across four venues in the town.

The event is expected to provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent while also promoting sportsmanship, unity, and youth engagement across the state.