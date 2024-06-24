Arunachal: 9,000 kg of waste removed from Yagamso River after flash-floods in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- A massive cleanup effort took place today along the Yagamso River’s Energy Park stretch, following yesterday’s intense flash floods that ravaged Itanagar. A staggering 9,000 kilograms of “legacy waste” – accumulated debris likely exacerbated by the floods – was removed from the riverbank.

Organized by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) in collaboration with the Capital Complex District Administration, the cleanup drive saw a participation of about 80 volunteers.

Members of Miss Arunachal, including reigning runner-ups Taba Anya and Adam Wangsu, actively participated in the effort.

The AAPSU Women’s Cell, led by President Ponung Darang, also joined the drive.

Representatives from the All Aka Students Union and No. 1 Yaariyan also took part in the cleaning.

The YMCR, in a press release, emphasized the urgency of the cleanup due to the massive amount of garbage deposited near the Energy Park after yesterday’s downpour. The heavy rain also displaced residents living near the riverbank, underlining the destructive potential of such flash floods.

The YMCR expressed their gratitude to Capital Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta for her active role in facilitating the cleanup drive.

Miss Arunachal’s participation extended beyond cleanup efforts. The team appealed to the local public to practice greater environmental awareness, urging them to stop dumping waste into the river. They also advised residents living close to the river to remain vigilant during the monsoon season.

The AAPSU Women’s Cell emphasized the need for stricter regulations to prevent encroachment on natural waterways like streams and rivers. President Darang stressed that many rain-related disasters are preventable, urging the community to prioritize environmental responsibility.