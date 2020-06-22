Arunachal: 9 fresh COVID-19 cases detected, tally rises to 148

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

June 22, 2020
Itanagar– Today, Nine ( 9 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Changlang, Longding  and Leparada, taking the total tally to 148, disclosed health authorities.

Among these Nine positive cases, 6 are from Changlang, 2 are from  Longding and 1 is from Leparada district.

The Changlang positive cases have returned from Uttar Pradesh, Longding positive cases have returned from Karnataka, case from Leparada is a returnee from Delhi and shifted to Covid Care Centre.

All the cases have been detected from different Facilities Quarantine and all are asymptomatic.

Today ‘1’ positive case were released from Lohit district as the test results were negative for two consecutive samples and advised for strict 14 days home quarantine.

Meanwhile, Till today active cases are 126 and 22 patient has been cured and discharged.

As on date, Arunachal Pradesh is still in Green Zone, as all of the cases have been detected in facilities quarantine.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on today

Districts Active Covid + Discharged
Capital Complex 20 8
Changlang 74 2
East Siang 5 4
Leparada 1 x
Lohit 2 2
Longding 2 1
Lower Dibang Valley 3 X
Lower Siang 1 X
Namsai 2 2
Pakke Kessang X 1
Tawang 1 X
Tirap 2 1
Upper Siang x 1
West Kameng 12 x
West Siang 1 x
Total 126 22
Nos of Total cases in Arunachal Pradesh –  148

