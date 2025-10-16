Arunachal

Arunachal: 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah Concludes at Ziro

ICDS Ziro concludes 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah with calls for inclusive nutrition, sustainable health, and community participation in Suposhit Bharat

ZIRO- The closing ceremony of the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah was held today at the CDPO Office, Pare Ami, under the aegis of the ICDS Project Ziro-I. The month-long celebration, organized from 17th September to 16th October 2025, focused on promoting holistic nutrition, healthy eating habits, and community participation for a Suposhit Bharat (Well-Nourished India).

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Takhe Rinyo Bullo, CDPO-cum-Incharge Deputy Director, ICDS Ziro, emphasized the need for inclusive nutrition awareness, stating that “Poshan Maah should include mothers, daughters, sons, brothers, and all menfolk of society” as health is a shared responsibility.

Also Read- Governor Unveils ‘Ziro Honour Run’ T-Shirt at Raj Bhavan

Chief Guest SDO Mrs  Rani Perme congratulated the ICDS team and Anganwadi Workers for successfully conducting the Poshan Maah. She urged parents to reduce junk food consumption among children and instead utilize locally available fruits and vegetables, noting that Ziro’s fertile valley supports abundant year-round produce.

DMO Dr. Millo Kunya praised the convergence of departments and reaffirmed the Health Department’s cooperation, highlighting aligned initiatives such as Swasth Nari, Shasakt Parivar Abhiyan, Dulari Kanya Scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana.

Also Read- Tawang District Holds NCORD Meeting to Strengthen Anti-Drug Measures

Special Invitee ZPM Diibo Bamin Gumbo and Deputy Director (Rural Development) Nani Taka also addressed the event, commending ICDS for its consistent efforts in spreading nutrition literacy at the grassroots level.

As part of the celebration, awards were presented to the winners of the Best Poshan Vatika (Nutri Garden) and Best Recipe Competition. The event also showcased the “Plant for Mother (Ek Ped Maa ke Naam)” initiative — symbolizing the community’s dedication to nutrition and environmental sustainability.

Among others, officials from IPR, Education Department, and a large number of Anganwadi Workers actively participated in the event, reinforcing Ziro’s commitment to a healthier, more aware society.

