The tournament returned in full vigour, hosting 111 matches across 21 categories, with clubs from all three constituencies — Tawang, Jang, and Lungla — competing passionately.

Arunachal: 8th Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Badminton Tournament Concludes

TAWANG— The three-day-long 8th Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Badminton Tournament concluded today at the auditorium near Higher Secondary School, Tawang, with spirited matches, community camaraderie, and renewed commitment to sportsmanship.

After a three-year break, the tournament returned in full vigour, hosting 111 matches across 21 categories, with clubs from all three constituencies — Tawang, Jang, and Lungla — competing passionately.

Sponsored by MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering, the tournament honoured the legacy of late leaders Dorjee Khandu and Jambey Tashi, who played pivotal roles in nurturing badminton and inspiring youth in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Guest Namgey Tsering, MLA Tawang, in his address, recalled initiating the tournament in 2014 as Chairman of the Tawang Badminton Association. He paid tributes to Dorjee Khandu for envisioning sports development and Jambey Tashi for motivating Lungla’s youth to excel at national levels.

He also announced the appointment of a new badminton coach in Tawang to further nurture budding talent.

 Tournament Highlights & Winners

  • Men’s Doubles Open Final: Lungla Sports Club defeated Monyul Sports Club, Tawang with a score of 21/9.
  • Women’s Doubles Open Final: Lungla Sports Club once again emerged victorious against Monyul Sports Club with a score of 21/16.

An exhibition match added cheer, where Monyul Sports Club (MLA Namgey Tsering & Sangey Wangchu) won against Tawang Badminton Association (Dr. Rinchin Neema & Nawang Thutan) in straight sets.

The event also featured a symbolic handover of hosting rights for the 9th Dorjee Khandu Memorial Tournament to Jang Sports Club, ensuring continuity of the legacy.

The tournament saw enthusiastic participation of leaders, officers, players, and sports lovers. Dr. Thupten Tashi (Jang Sports Club) and Penjor (Lungla Sports Club) lauded the excellent arrangements and hospitality by the host team. Organising Secretary Pema Chowang thanked all stakeholders for their cooperation in making the event a grand success.

