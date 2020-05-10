Arunachal: 86 Nos of Swab Sample collected in Tawang for COVID-19 test

Tawang- First time in Tawang a total of 86 Swab Samples in a day for COVID-19 test from the persons in quarantine facilities were collected today.

Out of 86 Samples Dr.Sangey Thinlay DSO (IDSP) alone collected 80 samples at the ‘Walk in Sample collection Kiosk” in Khandro Drowa Tsangmu district hospital, and rest 06 samples of the persons in quarantine facility at Jang were collectd by Dr. Rinchin Neema .

Dist. Surveilance officer (IDSP) Dr. Sangey Thinley further informed that till 8th may contract tracing of 3740 people have been done. 1541 tourist who visited Tawang within 6th February 2020 to 22nd March 2020 have been traced and contacted over phone and all are doing well no one till so far has been found COVID-19 positive.