Arunachal: 85th Birth Anniversary of Lummer Dai Celebrated in Pasighat with Statue Unveiling and Literary Tributes

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The 85th birth anniversary of Arunachal Pradesh’s literary pioneer, Late Lummer Dai, was commemorated with great reverence and cultural pride at Government Gandhi Secondary School, Pasighat.

Organized jointly by the Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS) and the Pasighat Sahitya Sabha (PSS), the celebration witnessed the presence of prominent literary figures, dignitaries, and cultural personalities from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of a life-size statue of Late Lummer Dai at the NH-Komlighat tri-junction.

Also Read- IAF Rescues 14 Stranded in Swollen Bomjir River on Assam-Arunachal Border

The statue was inaugurated by Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami, President of Asam Sahitya Sabha, in the presence of Ojing Tasing, Minister of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Transport; MLA Tapi Darang; State BJP President Kaling Moyong; former Education Minister Bosiram Siram; Padma Shri awardee Mamang Dai; East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu; SP P. Lamba; former AAPSU President Tobom Dai; and renowned singer Delong Padung.

Mamang Dai Conferred with Lummer Dai Literary Award 2025

As part of the celebrations, the prestigious Lummer Dai Literary Award 2025 was conferred upon acclaimed author and Padma Shri recipient Mamang Dai, in recognition of her outstanding literary contributions and embodiment of the values upheld by Late Dai. Several other literary and cultural dignitaries from both states were also felicitated.

Also Read- Ukraine Launches Devastating Drone Strikes on Russian Airbases, Destroys Over 40 Military Aircraft

In his address, Minister Ojing Tasing praised the organizers for honoring the legacy of Late Lummer Dai, describing literature as “a mirror reflecting our history, culture, and humanity.” He emphasized the deep-rooted emotional and cultural ties between Assam and Arunachal, saying, “Though we are two different states, our hearts beat for each other.”

Mamang Dai, in her acceptance speech, quoted Socrates: “The misuse of language induces evil in the soul,” stressing the writer’s responsibility in shaping societal values. She lauded Assam’s literary legacy and encouraged writers from Arunachal to continue contributing to the larger Indian literary tradition.

Also Read- ‘Project Purisa’ Aims to Inspire Ziro’s Youth to Read, Grow, and Succeed

Calls for Greater Recognition

In a poignant moment, retired Research Director and former APLS President Batem Pertin lamented the lack of substantial recognition given to Lummer Dai by the Arunachal Pradesh government. He noted the absence of any educational institution named in Dai’s honor, a sentiment echoed by Mamang Dai, who responded, “A prophet isn’t honored in his own country… but I hope the government will realize the value of his contributions in time.”

Cultural Harmony on Display

The event beautifully blended literature with cultural celebration, featuring inter-state traditional performances by communities including the Adi, Assamese, Mising, and Nepali groups, showcasing the diversity and unity of the region.

Legacy of Late Lummer Dai

Born on June 1, 1940, in Siluk village under East Siang district, Lummer Dai is hailed as a foundational figure in Arunachal’s literary landscape. His debut novel Paharor Xile Xile (1961), written in Assamese, is celebrated as the first novel penned by an Arunachalee. His journey began as a student with the article Aboror Rup Nuguche Kiyo? and evolved into a lifetime of literary service that captured the identity, struggle, and soul of his people.

His legacy continues to inspire generations across state lines, and today’s event reaffirmed his status as a literary luminary whose work bridges cultures and languages.