Arunachal: 82nd birth anniversary of Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo observed

PASIGHAT: The 82nd birth anniversary of Golgi Bote, Talom Rukbo, the father of Donyi-Poloism was observed at his residence at Pasighat today among the family members and well-wishers from believers of Donyi-Poloism.

A cake was also cut celebrating the 82nd birth anniversary of Golgi Bote, Talom Rukbo by the grandson Lenmin Rukbo of late Golgi Bote. Family and well-wishers from indigenous religion, Donyi-Poloism chanted the spiritual and religious rituals in order to pray for eternal peace for Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo.

Recalling his great contribution toward the indigenous belief and faith, the family members and from Donyi-Poloism remembers Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo as a God gifted man who came forward and taught the local populace about the presence of Donyi-Polism as per local belief and faith.

The birth anniversary was observed at the residence of Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo’s son and on the same occasion indigenous faith day was also observed as Indegenious faith is observed on the birth anniversary of Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo in honour of his founding the indigenous religion, the Don