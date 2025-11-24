Arunachal: 82 Athletes Depart for North East Para Games

ITANAGAR- The Send-Off Ceremony for Team Arunachal Pradesh competing in the 2nd Edition of the North East Para Games 2025 was held on Monday at the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Conference Hall in Chimpu, Itanagar. The State is fielding an 82-member contingent across six para-sports disciplines.

The event was attended by Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA and Advisor to the Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, who joined as Chief Guest. John Neelam, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal, and Tadar Appa, Director of Sports, were also present. All three extended their best wishes and encouraged the athletes to compete with discipline and confidence.

Athletes from Arunachal Pradesh will participate in Para Athletics, Para Swimming, Para Boccia, Para Chess, Para Table Tennis, and Para Badminton. The contingent leaves for Guwahati on 26 November, with the Games scheduled from 27–29 November 2025.

PAA Raises Concerns and Appeals

During the programme, the Secretary General of the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) emphasised that para-sports represent a broader movement for empowerment, dignity, and inclusion. The Association reiterated that “ability is always greater than disability,” underscoring the transformative value of sports for Divyangjan athletes.

PAA also informed the government about pending liabilities from the 1st North East Para Games and the financial requirements for this upcoming edition. These issues, they noted, need timely resolution to ensure smooth participation and long-term development.

Government Assurances

Responding to the concerns, the Advisor and the Chairman of SAA assured the Association of enhanced institutional support. Key commitments included:

Full cooperation for para-athletes

Establishment of dedicated para-sports training centres

Strengthened financial support for para-sports

Upgraded and inclusive sports infrastructure across the State

Officials said these measures were aimed at building a more structured and sustainable framework for para-sports in Arunachal Pradesh.

A Message of Inspiration

Addressing the athletes, the Chief Guest described them as “ambassadors of courage and hope,” urging them to represent the State with determination and inspire others through their performance.

The Paralympic Association reaffirmed its commitment to improving training, classification, coaching, and technical support across districts, with attention to grassroots development and widening opportunities for Divyangjan athletes.

A Confident Departure

The send-off concluded on an encouraging note, with dignitaries emphasising resilience, discipline, and sportsmanship. With institutional backing and athlete commitment, Team Arunachal Pradesh enters the 2025 North East Para Games with renewed confidence.

The State extended its best wishes to the entire contingent as they prepare to compete in Guwahati. PAA also appealed to all stakeholders and citizens to support and cheer for the athletes.