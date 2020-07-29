Arunachal:  80 including 17 ITBP, fresh Covid-19 cases found from 14 district of state

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported 80 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 including 17 ITB personnel on Wednesday, 29 July, 2020. First time 2 cases found in Shi-yomi district, said a report issued by health department. The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 1410.

Ninteen out of 80 positive cases detected in Itanagar Capital Complex, 18 in Changlang, 1 in East Kameng, 7 in Lohit, 1 in Lower Siang, 6 in Namsai, 1 each in East Siang and Upper Siang, 2 each in Papumpare and Shi-Yomi, 5 in Tawang, 6 in Tirap, 3 in West Kameng, and 8 in west siang.

All barring 6 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, Dr Jampa said.

Today 60 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 336 cases, the highest in the state, followed by the Changlang (68), Papumpare ( 45 ), Namsai (44), Tirap ( 42 ).

Of the 1410 cases, 730 are active while 677 people have recovered and three patients have died. 72739 samples have been tested so far.

