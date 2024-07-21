Arunachal: 8 youths arrested for smoking ganja in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- The Naharlagun police arrested 8 youngsters for their alleged involvement in smoking ganja at Polo Colony in Naharlagun on Saturday, Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

Naharlagun police on Saturday has received a information from a reliable source that a group of youths are creating nuisance and consuming Ganja (Cannabis) at an under-construction building located near Scout and Guide Office, Polo Colony, Naharlagun.

Accordingly, a team led by the Insp K Dev, OC PS Naharlagun, SI Niri Rama and party under the supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo conducted a swift raid at the Polo Colony, Naharlagun.

Upon arrival, the police team found a total of 8 youths consuming Ganja on the terrace of the first floor of the under-construction building.

Upon searched a total 267.7 grams of cannabis, one plastic vial containing 1.1 gm suspected contraband drug (heroin), one syringe and 2 scissors were recovered from their possession.

All the individuals have been identified as Pani Tamak (19 years), Dujen Hangkar (23 years), Tai Tadar (18 years), Tato Gapak (18 years), Jilam Chege (18 year), Gichik Kaju (19 years), Chandan Para (18 years) and Tadar Talo (18 years). All are resident of the Naharlagun area.

The individuals have been apprehended and a legal case under NDPS Act has been registered at Naharlagun PS against them.