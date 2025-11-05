Arunachal: 8 Sainik School Students Held in Ragging Case

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) In a tragic development that has sent shockwaves across Arunachal Pradesh, eight senior students of Sainik School, Niglok have been apprehended in connection with the alleged ragging-related death of a Class VII student.

The case came to light after the body of a 12-year-old boy, a Class VII cadet at the school, was discovered on November 1, 2025, under suspicious circumstances. Following the incident, the victim’s father lodged an FIR at the Ruksin Police Station, prompting an immediate investigation.

Police officials confirmed that the eight students were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pasighat on November 4, where the Principal Magistrate ordered their one-week custody under the Vice Principal of Sainik School, Niglok. The guardians of the apprehended students have also been directed to execute an undertaking or bond under Rule 11(6) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, in Form 8.

Authorities stated that the case, initially registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), has now been upgraded to Ruksin PS Case No. 20/25 u/s 108/106(1)3(5) BNS following the additional FIR filed by the victim’s family on November 3.

Police sources said the investigation remains ongoing, with teams working to collect more evidence and establish the full sequence of events that led to the boy’s death. “Further investigation is underway to bring the case to its logical conclusion,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the Apatani Students’ Union (ASU), along with the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), All Lower Subansiri District Students’ Union (ALSDSU), and All East Siang District Students’ Union (ESDSU), visited the Sainik School campus on Monday to review the situation.

The student unions expressed deep concern over the incident, describing it as a “disturbing reminder of systemic lapses” in student welfare mechanisms. They issued a two-week ultimatum to the district administration and police, demanding a fair and transparent investigation.

In a joint statement, the unions said failure to act within the stipulated time “may compel the organisations to launch a democratic movement” seeking accountability. They further urged the authorities to ensure justice for the victim’s family and implement stricter preventive measures against ragging in educational institutions.

The incident has reignited debate on student safety and the enforcement of anti-ragging protocols across schools in the Northeast. Observers note that while Sainik Schools are known for their discipline and leadership training, the alleged incident highlights the urgent need for stronger monitoring and counselling mechanisms within residential institutions.