Arunachal: 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, Football and Volleyball Championship concludes in Tawang

The championship witnessed participation from champion teams of the constituency levels, which were conducted earlier in May 2024.

Last Updated: August 30, 2024
TAWANG-  The 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, an under-16 Football and Volleyball Championship at the district level for Tawang district, concluded today at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium, Tawang.

The championship witnessed participation from champion teams of the constituency levels, which were conducted earlier in May 2024.

In today’s football finals, the boys’ match saw Tawang constituency face off against Mukto constituency, with Tawang emerging victorious in a nail-biting penalty shootout, winning 1-0. In the girls’ football match, Tawang triumphed over Lungla with a narrow 1-0 victory.

The volleyball competition was equally intense. In the boys’ category, Lungla defeated Mukto with a score of 2-1. Similarly, in the girls’ volleyball match, Lungla once again outplayed Tawang, clinching the game 2-1.

The district champions will now advance to the state-level competitions, scheduled to be held in Namsai next month.

During the prize distribution ceremony, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Kanki Darang, congratulated the district champions and extended his best wishes for the upcoming state-level competitions.

He encouraged the students to maintain a balance between their academic pursuits and participation in sports. The DC also commended all participants for their enthusiasm and dedication to the games.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang was accompanied by CO cum District Sports Officer Balban Kamlo and Assistant Manager of the Indian National Futsal Team, Koncho Tashi, during the prize distribution function.

