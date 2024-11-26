Arunachal: 7th Edition of MTB-Tawang Concludes Successfully

TAWANG- The 7th Edition of MTB-Tawang, one of the most popular and challenging mountain biking events in the country, concluded successfully, drawing enthusiastic participation from national and international cyclists.

The event is organized by the Arunachal Cycling Association under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and sponsored by the Department of Youth Affairs, showcased the spirit of mountain biking amidst the stunning landscapes of Tawang.

Recognized as part of the CFI’s Calendar Championship, the competition aimed to promote cycling at the grassroots level and nurture future Olympians in the sport.

The event kicked off with a flag-off ceremony attended by Superintendent of Police, Tawang, D.W. Thongon, who emphasized the importance of adhering to safety protocols.

Cyclists navigated challenging terrains, demonstrating remarkable skill, endurance, and determination.

The competition served as a platform to promote health, tourism, and sportsmanship, further enhancing Tawang’s reputation as a global adventure sports destination.

Results Summary Day 1 Results:

Category: Men Elite XCO

1st: Kushiman Gharti (Army Adventure Wing), 2nd: Tsewang Norboo (Leh, Ladakh) and 3rd: Khariksing Adonis Tangpu (Manipur)

Category: Men Junior XCO

1st: Thotmachan Awungshi (Manipur), 2nd: Dhananjay S.T. (Karnataka) and 3rd: Laa Tam (Arunachal Pradesh)

Category: Women Elite XCO

1st: Star Narzary (Karnataka) , 2nd: Pavitra K. (Karnataka) and 3rd: Indra Kumari Tamang (Nepal)

Category: Sub Junior Boys XCO

1st: Dip Sagar Tamang (Nepal), 2nd: Lijum Ete (Arunachal Pradesh) and 3rd: Lobsang Tsering (Arunachal Pradesh)

Day 2 Results: Category: Men Elite Team of Two

1st: Kushiman Gharti & Tsewang Norboo, 2nd: Khariksing Adonis Tangpu & Ronel Khundrakpam and 3rd: Charit Gowda & Lambormi Phawa

Category: Men Junior Team of Two

1st: Dhananjay S.T. & Thotmachan Awungshi, 2nd: Dennis Hangu & Riboklang Lyingdoh Longlait, and 3rd: Laa Tam & Aita Linggi

Category: Sub Junior Boys Team of Two

1st: Semmang Limbu & Dip Sagar Tamang, 2nd: Lijum Ete & Lobsang Tsering, and 3rd: Nyalo Israel Kado & Nabam Dicos

The event concluded with a grand closing ceremony graced by Brigadier V.S. Rajput, Sena Medal – Commander, 190 Mountain Brigade, and Dr. Rinchin Neema, President of the Tawang District Olympic Association. Both dignitaries lauded the efforts of the participants and organizers in making MTB-Tawang 2024 a resounding success.

The MTB-Tawang Challenge continues to stand as a beacon of adventure sports in India, promoting grassroots-level cycling and showcasing Tawang’s unmatched natural beauty. The event reaffirms Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to