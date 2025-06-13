Arunachal: 7th District-Level NCORD Meeting Stresses Departmental Convergence to Strengthen Drug-Free Initiatives

YUPIA– In a significant move to intensify the fight against substance abuse, the 7th District-Level Narcotics Coordination Committee (NCORD) Meeting was held at the DC Conference Hall in Yupia under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav.

Chairing the session, DC Vishakha Yadav emphasized the urgent need for coordinated and sustained efforts across departments to effectively tackle the growing challenge of drug abuse. Stressing the importance of convergence under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), she called for a unified strategy involving the Education, ICDS, and Police departments to ensure a holistic and impactful approach to drug prevention.

The DC directed the formation of NCORD committees at the block level to facilitate proactive participation in awareness campaigns and local interventions. She highlighted the vital role of Anganwadi workers in sensitizing women and mothers about the dangers of drug use, positioning them as grassroots agents of social transformation.

Also Read- Special Cabinet Convenes to Advance Hydropower Development

SP-cum-NCORD Convenor, Taru Gusar, urged all departments to submit timely action-taken reports in both digital and physical formats to enhance inter-departmental coordination.

He also reported intensified patrolling in vulnerable areas, which has led to notable outcomes, including the seizure of 132.14 grams of heroin and over 700 kilograms of cannabis since February 2025, along with the arrest of several offenders.

A highlight of the meeting was shared by ADC Sagalee, Smt. Higio Yame, who presented a success story from Mengio circle, where local communities have transitioned from cannabis cultivation to sustainable commercial farming—demonstrating the power of community-led change.

Also Read- Fatal Crash of Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad Claims over 200 Lives

The meeting was attended by key officials including ADC HQ Tame Yajum, SDO Doimukh Kipa Raja, DD ICDS Jaya Taba, DPC Tang Moromi, along with representatives from the Tax and Excise Department, New Hope Foundation, and ASHA Bhavan Rehabilitation Centers.

The NCORD meeting reaffirmed the district’s commitment to a drug-free future through multi-sectoral coordination, grassroots engagement, and strong law enforcement.