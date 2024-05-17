ADVERTISEMENT
Sports

Arunachal: 7th Dist Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy on Football and Volleyball concludes in Lohit

The Tournament is organized by Department of Sports in collaboration with District Administration, Lohit from 10th to to 16 May, 2024.

May 17, 2024
1 minute read
7th Dist Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy on Football and Volleyball concludes in Lohit

TEZU- The 7′” Edition Under-16 District Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy on Football and Volleyball (Boys & Girls) 2023-24 concluded on Thursday. The closing ceremony held at Jubilee Ground, Tezu on 16th May 2024.

The Tournament is organized by Department of Sports in collaboration with District Administration, Lohit from 10th to to 16 May, 2024.

The Closing Ceremony was grace by Shashvat Saurabh,  DC Lohit as Chief Guest , Tumme Amo, Senior Superintendent of Police, Lohit district as Guest of Honour, Lt. Col 4 Madras Regiment, Tezu as Special guest and Kunal Yadav, ADC, Lohit District as special Guest.

The final football match of boys & girls played in the closing ceremony of tournament between Danglat United Vs. Khoraliang FC (Boys) and KTFC Vs. Tezu Phantom FC (Girls). United Danglat won the final match by 3-0 against Khoraliang and Tezu phantom won the final by 1-0 against KTFC.

FINAL RESULT OF TOURNAMENT- 

FOOTBALL ( BOYS  ) –  Winner – United Danglat, Runner up -Khoraliang FC,  and Best Player: yan Pul, Danglat FC

FOOTBALL ( GIRLS )-  Winner- Tezu Phantoms, Runner: KTFC and Best Player-Anisem Thalai.

VOLLEYBALL ( BOYS )-  Winner- GHSS-Il, Runner -TamlaNagar and Best Player- kawanso Chaitom, GHSS-II.

VOLLEYBALL ( GIRLS ) – Winner – Samurai, Runner -KTVC  Best player:  Mis Abonsi Minin, ghss-ll

Tournament Concluded with the distribution of Certificates, Medal, Trophies and cash awards to winner and runner teams and vote of thanks by B.C Das, District Sports Officer, Lohit District.

Last Updated: May 17, 2024
1 minute read
