Arunachal: 75th Republic Day celebrated across the state

Here is how 75th Republic day celebrated across the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

TAWANG- On the momentous 75th Republic Day, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, in Tawang, unfurled the national flag at the general parade ground. Accompanied by dignitaries including MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, Chairman DoKAA Jambey Wangdi, Dy. Commander Tawang Brigade Colonel JS Dodhy, SP Tawang DW Thongon, Public Leader Sange Chhodup and other senior officers from various sectors, the celebration drew an impressive crowd despite the previous night’s snowfall.

The event featured vibrant cultural programs presented by students, self-help groups, and cultural organizations, adding a spectrum of colors to the celebration. Games and sports were organized for both students and the general public.

As the Chief Guest, DC Tawang highlighted major achievements and developmental activities in the district. He commended teachers and students for their outstanding performance in CBSE Class XII and Class X results, urging them to continue their dedication for better results this year. He addressed electricity supply challenges, outlining temporary measures for Jang sub-division and a future 132kv grid line, seeking cooperation from villagers for transmission tower locations.

DC Tawang paid homage to freedom fighters and expressed gratitude to soldiers safeguarding borders. Post-flag hoisting and the public address, dignitaries visited departmental stalls and an Indian Army weapon display.

NAMSAI- 75th Republic day celebration held at Pali Vidyapeeth, Chongkham circle with great enthusiasm and festivity. The day was graced by ADC Chongkham Kretkam Thikak as Chief Guest accompanied by Dy CM Chowna Mein as Guest of Honour and PRI members along with Gaon Buras.

As part of the ceremonial speech, ADC Chongkham took the opportunity to convey all gathered, the lessons of the sacrifice of our Patriotic Martyrs of India, the bravery of Indian soldiers guarding our borders, the milestones India has achieved in recent years & how far we have come in realizing the dream of a Viksit Bharat.

But also cautioned the people to not take the progress for granted and that as citizens we have to perform our individual endeavours with full commitment & dedication, whilst fulfilling our Fundamental Duties and devotion for our Nations Progress.

Further the celebration witnessed March Past, cultural performances, sports activities which was participated by school students in Chongkham Circle and kiosks were also on display from various Govt. Departments.

The celebration concluded with distribution of Commendation certificates to govt. Officials with impeccable performance in their service, academic achievers and prize distribution to participating school students in sports & cultural activities.

TEZU- 75th Republic Day was celebrated at Tezu, Lohit with full fervour and gaiety. DC Shashvat Saurabh, who was the Chief Guest of the program Unfurled the Tricolour.

While addressing the Gathering he highlighted the initiatives and achievements in the recent past in the District. He informed that “District Administration, Lohit with the help of all Government offices “Viksit Bharat Sanklap Yatra coinciding with Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0” programme has been a great success recently covering many villages of Lohit with an objective of bringing the administration at the doorstep of people for providing spot service deliverance to the needy people and created massive awareness among the villagers on various flagship programme and urged them to avail the benefits of the same. Large numbers of villagers/people benefitted in the camp”.

Then he told that Central Government National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive, a high level beautification-cum- development project is in progress in full-swing and likely to be completed soon and this project will bring more popularity of famous holy shrine Parshuram Kund and attract the pilgrims/visitors/tourist to visit kund and contribute to socio-economic development of Lohit.

Also “District Administration, Lohit has successfully conducted Annual Parshuram Kund Festival, 2024 from 14th to 15th January, 2024 at Parshuram Kund, Wakro.

He then said that the District Administration is trying its best to make Lohit District drugs free with the help of police, Narcotics department, NGOs, CBOs.

He informed the public that the District Administration has taken initiative to renovate the District Museum-Community Convention Centre, Tezu to showcase the local and traditional artifacts of historical significance inviting tourists and educationist attractions. He requested CBOs/NGOs to come forward and donate traditional artifacts of historical significance for effective functioning of the centre.

Education for all to bridge the gap between privileged and underprivileged children. Education is a right, not a privilege. Every child deserves access to quality education. He urged all the teaching community to be punctual and dedicated for quality education and ensure timely completion of allotted syllabus so that students should not suffer. He appealed to all parents & guardians to monitor their children’s study for better examination results.

Also, Construction of the new hospital building of Zonal General Hospital, Tezu is being completed soon. effective health services shall be provided for the needy patients of the district. The Health and Family Welfare department is to take immediate necessary action to ensure early functioning of the hospital. It was also informed that a proposal of creation of 3 new Health Sub. Centres, Up-gradation of one Health Sub. Centre to Primary Health Centre under Wakro circle and 2 new Health Sub

