Arunachal: 74th Van Mahotsav celebrated at Namsai

Students, teachers and staffs of VKV Namsai enthusiastically participated with the message ‘Each One Plant One’.

Last Updated: July 3, 2023
NAMSAI- On the pious day of Guru Purnima, 74th Van Mahotsav was celebrated by the Forest Department in collaboration with District Administration Namsai.

Students, teachers and staffs of VKV Namsai enthusiastically participated with the message ‘Each One Plant One’.

DeputyCommissioner Namsai started the ceremonial planting of saplings in the school campus. He urged the students to nurture the saplings as the saplings would bear fruits for future generation and will be a source of habitation for birds & insects which will aid in maintaining the ecological balance of mother earth.

Furthermore he made a clarion call to all the HoDs/HoOs to make concerted efforts to plant trees in their offices and quarter campuses.

The department issued saplings to the school authority and requested that every student plant and adopt a sapling till it is well acclimated to the new environment.

