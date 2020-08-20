Arunachal: 74th Independence Day observed at Mariyang with great show

ADVERTISEMENT

Mariyang- Along with rest of the country, the 74th Independence Day was also observed at Mariyang ADC HQ on 15th August last where former Anchal Samity Chairperson Yanggo Tayeng graced as Chief Guest amidst the huge gatherings of government officials, Gaon Burahs, public leaders, senior citizen, NGOs and general public to witness and be the part of the ID celebration.

While hoisting the national flag on the day Chief Guest Yanggo Tayeng recalled the great sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to achieve the independence from British. “As we all gather here together to celebrate this day, we need to know the essence of this day.

Today is Independence Day everybody knows this, but do we know the concept of freedom or independence? We have come a long way from 1947 till this day. It’s been 74th years now after our country achieved Independence. Independence from British rule was not earned easy but our people had paid much blood and sweat for century. Our people had struggled so much to attain freedom from the British hands and finally we have achieved it”, said Yanggo Tayeng while reminding the people about the freedom movement and its struggle.

From the day of the independence i.e. 15th August’1947, our country have been progressing, we have made many developments in all the sphere of life. We became free from many kinds of bondages. We have made many breakthroughs in education, culture, economics, social, political and many other aspects so much development have taken place by now in our country, in our state in our district and in our localities.

These developments are rather the complementary side of freedom that we are enjoying today. All developments can be rather considered as freedom. Earlier we have been cut off from the world and we were bounded from all sides with one or the other difficulties. We had to fight against all of them for example-one of the hard front difficulties was the poor road communication, spoke Tayeng in his speech.