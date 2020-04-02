Arunachal: 74 samples collected for coronavirus, 57 reported negative, 1 positive- CM Pema Khandu

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister reported that 74 samples have been collected for coronavirus ( covid-19 ) out of which 57 reported negative and 1 positive. He said result of 16 more tests are yet to come.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended the video conferencing of Prime Minister with CMs of all state to discuss on preventive measures against corona virus.

Following the video conference, Chief Minister also chaired a meeting to discuss on the state’s preparedness level to tackle COVID19 in the state.

He took review of the preparedness level in all the district and also regarding law and order situation and of health professionals and workers.

Chief Minister requested the police department to keep vigil of the porous border with Assam besides strict monitoring of all 22 official entry gates to prevent any suspicious entry.

The man tested with positive is identified to be a non Arunachali who is now kept in isolation ward in Tezu and is reported to be stable and is asymptotic, informed the CM.

In view of positive case of COVID19 in the state, Chief Minister requested the people of Arunachal to strictly adhere to social distancing and to follow all safety guidelines. He also thanked all CBOs, Gaon Burahs and other local organizations for making people aware on lockdown.

For unhindered supply of essential commodities, CM said he had talk with Assam counterpart for free movement of all vehicles carrying essential supplies to Arunachal.

DCM Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix and Health Minister Alo Libang also attended the meeting.