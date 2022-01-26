Arunachal: 73rd Republic day celebrated across the state

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is how 73rd Republic day celebrated across the Arunachal Pradesh.

TAWANG- Alongwith rest of the country the 73rd Republic day was today celebrated at Tawang district. KN Damo Deputy Commissioner, Tawang unfurled the national flag at General parade ground Tawang. MLA Tawang, Tsering Tashi, and Commander Tawang Brigade Brigadier NM Bendigeri were invited as Guest of Honour and special guest for the celebration respectively. In his address to the public DC Tawang congratulated all and paid homage to all the freedom fighters. He also remembered all the great leaders of state and their contribution in making of Modern Arunachal Pradesh. He lauded the frontline heroes for their selfless contribution in fight against covid pandemic and teachers for successfully conducting online classes during this pandemic. He also appreciated all the other departments its officers and staffs for providing uninterrupted service to the public. Speaking about civil military relations KN Damo assured that people of Tawang are always behind Indian Army for any assistance.

PALIN- The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated here with the unfurling of the national flag by Higio Tala, the Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi District. In his ceremonial address, the DC highlighted the major achievements of the district in the last one year. The functioning of the Treasury Office at Palin, installation of Oxygen plant at District Hospital, establishment of Primary Health Centres at Rai-Balo and Chambang, new telecommunication connectivity to Chambang and Gangte circle headquarters were some of the major achievements of the district, he informed. This year, the celebration was kept low profile due to the covid restrictions in force.

LONGDING- The 73rd Republic day was celebrated at Longding in a low key adhering to the COVID SoPs. As Bani Lego the Deputy Commissioner was recently tested COVID positive; the National flag was unfurled by Dakli Gara DC incharge Longding on his behalf. Speaking at the occasion Mr Dakli Gara talked about the importance of the historical day, he remembered the supreme sacrifices of the freedom fighters, and urged all the citizens to imbibe the idea of Justice, Liberty, equality and fraternity as enshrined by the constitution. Then, commendation certificates were distributed to Ozakho village for becoming the first village in Londging to achieve 100% Vaccination coverage of individuals above 18 years and for 100% enrollment is PMJAY. Commendation certificate was given to team of RBSY for their good work.

More news from other districts awaited