Arunachal: 70 including 3 ITBP, 5 BRTF, 6 Assam Rifle personnel found positive for Covid-19

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday 25 July, reported 70 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 3 ITBP, 5 BRTF, and 6 Assam Rifle personnel taking the State’s tally of Coronavirus patients to 1126, a health department report said.

Thirty Seven of the 70 fresh cases were reported in Itanagar Capital Region, 12 in Changlang, 2 in East Siang, 2 in Lohi, 1 in Lower Siang, 4 in Papumpare, 1 in Siang, 4 in Tawang, 6 in Tirap and 1 in West Siang.

All barring 3 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, said the health report.

Today 36 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 402 cases, the highest in the state, followed by the Papumpare ( 61 ), East Siang (38 ), Namsai (36 ).

Of the 1126 cases, 695 are active while 428 people have recovered and three patients have died, adding 57.861 samples have been tested so far.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.