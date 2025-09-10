Arunachal

Arunachal: 7-Day Training on ‘Entrepreneurship Development through Piggery Farming’ Concludes at Pasighat

PASIGHAT- A week-long vocational training programme on “Entrepreneurship Development through Piggery Farming” successfully concluded today at Pasighat with active participation from tribal farmers of East Siang and adjoining regions.

The programme, coordinated by Dr. Neeta Longjam, covered critical aspects of piggery farming including scientific housing systems, balanced nutrition, preventive healthcare, and biosecurity.

Experts from KVKs, veterinary departments, and private industries guided farmers on scientific pig rearing practices, integrated farming, and market linkages for sustainable income.

In his session, Dr. Tilling Tayo (KVK-Longding) highlighted preventive disease management, stressing vaccination, sanitation, and biosecurity. Dr. Lovlina Taying (VO, Mebo) discussed feeding management and government schemes, while Dr. Ainul Haque (Godrej Feeds) encouraged adoption of concentrate feed for higher productivity.

Progressive farmer Mrs Millo Lego shared her positive feedback, requesting exposure visits for advanced learning on Artificial Insemination.

At the valedictory session, Dr. Eloni Vida (In-charge Senior Scientist, KVK East Siang) and Dr. A. Hirojit Singh (Dean, CHF Pasighat) emphasized that scientific piggery has the potential to transform rural livelihoods. Certificates were distributed to participants, marking the successful completion of the training.

