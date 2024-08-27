Arunachal: 6th edition of Siang-Simang angling festival concludes

PASIGHAT/BOLENG- The 6th edition of Siang-Simang Angling Festival concluded on Sunday with colourful culture night and prize distribution to the winners of angling competition which was held in a small but befitting manner at Siang-Simang river confluence at Boleng under Siang district on 24th and 25th August.

The closing event was attended by local MLA-cum-Minister, RD, PR, Coop & Transport, Arunachal Pradesh as Chief Guest, Kesang N. Damo, Director Tourism, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh as Guest of honour and Oken Tayeng, MLA 39th Mebo-cum-Member, National Tourism Advisory Council, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India as Special Guest besides Dy. Commissioner, Siang District, P.N. Tungon and other dignitaries including Derek D’Souza, Vice President, All India Game Fishing Association.

The awards were given away to the winners of two-day angling festival during the closing ceremony in which Dorzon Mugli received the first prize of Rs. 1 lakh with citation, Manya Basar received the second prize of Rs. 50,000 and Gedo Basar 3rd prize of Rs. 20,000 for the 1st day event for all three catching Golden Mahseer of 4.5 KG, 4.2 KG and 2.5 KG respectively.

While for the second day event, Moji Riram received the first prize for catching Golden Mahseer weighing 1.8 KG, Atan Ketan received 2nd and fastest catch for catching two Chocolate Mahseers of 700 grams and 600 grams, C. Rickey Wangham, Obang Gammeng and Khanwang Arangham received consolidation prizes for catching Golden Mahseers of 300, 200 and 100 grams respectively.

Along with cash prizes and citations, angling competition winners were also given fishing gear from India’s best ethical angler, Derek D’Souza, CEO of Pelagic Tribe as a part of motivation and encouragement.

The Siang-Simang angling festival was organized by the Dosing Social Social Welfare Society Youth Wing (DSWS-YW) headquartered at Dosing village, some 12 KM from the district HQ Boleng and the society was established in the year 1982. From the organizing committee, the angling festival was led by Taki Tabi, Chairman, President, Kangkiram Tapak and General Secretary, Jony Mibang.

Simang-Siang confluence is among the finest and least explored Mahseer destinations in the State. The confluence of mighty Siang which is glacial-fed river and crystal clear Simang is a perfect set up for anglers targeting a majestic and sporty Mahseer. Due to the confluence of glacial and spring water, the confluence has resident fish throughout the river.

Congratulating the winners of the Angling festival Chief Guest, Ojing Tasing said that the Pangin-Boleng area was naturally god-gifted and every effort was being made from his and state government’s end to provide every communication accessibility and better facilities to increase tourist flow in the area. However, Tasing said that due to the change in water course and decrease in water volume at this current season, there was less number of fish caught this year.

He said that the confluence was the best spots for fishing and also had the capacity to attract lots of tourists with a wide range of water sports and camping activities. This angling festival not only manifests conservation of Mahseers, but it also generates employment opportunities for the local youths.

On the part of Director Tourism, K.N. Damo and MLA Mebo, Oken Tayeng, deeply appreciated the organizer of the angling festival, DSWS-YW, for having truly conserved the aquatic lives and its ecosystem of the region. They further appealed to the organizers, locals and the administrator to protect and preserve the ecosystem of Simang-Siyom, river, forest and fishes from extinction.

Damo from his part assured all his support from the directorate of tourism to promote the Siang-Simang Angling Festival so that next year’s event draws more anglers from across the country and the globe.

While Tayeng, having closely associated with this angling festival since from its first edition as himself being the founder of the award-winning firm ‘Abor Country Travels and Expeditions’ (ACTE), a leading tour operator in North East India before joining politics, also pitched for making the event more popular and successful so that local economical benefits and employment opportunities are also created which in turn will help the local communities to conserve and protect the Mahseers and other aquatic lives voluntarily with dedication.

Speaking to this scribe over the Siang-Simang angling festival, Derek D’Souza, CEO of Pelagic Tribe said that, Simang river is one of a major breeding river or it’s a highway, for Golden Mahseers and people of Dosing and Boleng have done yeoman services in conserving the population of this beautiful fishes.

“I have been a part of this festival from its first edition and have been encouraging the organizers. I always come here during this angling festival every year and in fact, Boleng is like my hometown, I love this place, people here are very nice, I love the people they are very friendly and love their tasty foods also”, added D’Souza who too genuinely desires that this angling festival generates more economical benefits to the local people in years to come.