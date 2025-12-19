Arunachal: 5th Sushasan Saptah Launched in Tawang

TAWANG- The Tawang district administration on Thursday launched the fifth edition of Sushasan Saptah – Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore 2025 with an inaugural programme, reaffirming its focus on people-centric and inclusive governance.

The launch event was attended by Jigme Choden, retired APCS officer, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, said that Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore camps would be organised across villages in the district throughout the week to ensure the delivery of essential government services at the grassroots level.

A central component of the initiative, she said, is Jansunvai, a grievance redressal mechanism aimed at enabling direct interaction between citizens and the administration for prompt and transparent resolution of issues.

In her address, Jigme Choden highlighted that Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore reflects the core principle of participatory governance, where the administration proactively reaches out to citizens with a focus on dignity, care and inclusivity. She stressed that such initiatives are crucial to ensure that governance benefits reach all sections of society.

During the Jansunvai session, Gaon Burah of Khirmu village, Lobsang Phuntso, raised concerns regarding the approach road to the Khirmu (Meith) village community hall, shortage of a teacher, and disruptions in drinking water supply. Taking note of the grievances, the deputy commissioner directed the concerned department heads to initiate necessary action.

Separately, Tsangpa Tashi, Bazar Secretary of Nehru Market, flagged issues related to irregular power supply affecting street lights and the need for security fencing at the drinking water source in the market area.

The inaugural programme also featured awareness camps by various departments, along with blood donation drives, Aadhaar enrolment, fire safety awareness and other citizen-centric services, underscoring the service-oriented nature of the campaign.

According to officials, the next Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore camp is proposed to be held at Kyidphel Circle.