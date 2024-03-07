Arunachal: 5th Seva Aapke Dwar camp held at Shyo village

TAWANG- The District Administration of Tawang today organized the 5th Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp at Shyo village, under Tawang circle, for the financial year 2023-24 initiatives. The camp aimed to bring government flagship schemes directly to the beneficiaries’ doorstep.

Shyo village was chosen for the final camp of the financial year due to its population and households. During the inaugural address, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang highlighted the successful coverage of interior villages like Mago and Zemeithang in previous Seva Aapke Dwar camps.

Darang encouraged villagers to maximize the benefits and commended the cooperation of PRI members and villagers.

EAC cum DPO Sange Wangmu Mosobi, in her welcome address, expressed gratitude for the villagers’ cooperation in organizing the camp. She urged all villagers to register for government welfare scheme benefits.

A total of 21 government departments participated in the camp, benefiting 632 villagers.

The event underscores the commitment of the district administration to ensure the accessibility of essential government schemes to every eligible beneficiary fostering community engagement and development.