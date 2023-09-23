Arunachal: 5th convocation of Himalayan University held at Jullang campus

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University ( HU ) organized the 5th convocation on 23-09-2023 in its Jullang Campus Itanagar. The convocation was graced by the presence of Swami Kripakarananda Maharaj Ji as chief guest, guest of Honour Prof. Narendranath S, Director, NERIST, Itanagar, A.P. Special Guest Dr A.K. Mishra (Dy Director Higher Education), Prof Prakash Divakaran (Pro vice chancellor, HU) Mr. Dileep Jain, (Joint Registrar, HU) and distinguished guests from many organizations CSIR-NEIST, GB-Pant-NIHE, ZSI, RARI and Tani Loffa (Local Chairman, HU) and SP, City Rohit ji.

The Vice chancellor of Himalayan University declared open the convocation followed by lighting of lamp by Prof. Kuldeep Krishan Sharma VC, HU, Swami Kripakarananda Maharaj ji (Secretary, RK Mission Hospital), Prof. Narendranath S, (Director, NERIST) Dr A.K. Mishra (Director, Higher Education, A.P.), Prof Prakash Divakaran (Pro-vice chancellor, HU) Mr. Dileep Jain (Joint Registrar, HU) and Dr. K. Karthikeyan (Registrar, HU).

Vice chancellor of Himalayan University welcomed the guest and other dignitaries and also presented the annual report of Himalayan University. He appreciated the cooperation extended by teaching faculties and non-teaching staff for bringing transformation in delivery of education to the students.

HU, VC administered the oath to the awardee Students before awarding the degrees and medals. In today’s convocation, 968 degrees/diploma have been awarded to students of UG/PG and diploma courses of different disciplines.

Prof. Narendranath S, (Director, NERIST) pointed out the future strategy for students and suggested the students to qualify the national level tests like NET, GATE, SET, UPSC etc. he emphasized that there should be proper planning and designing the target which should be achieved in future.

In his convocation address, Swami Kripakarananda ji appreciated the efforts being done by the Himalayan University to create the congenial environment for providing the quality education. From address of Swami ji, the students were highly inspired and got the mantra of achieving success in their life.

He emphasized the role of students after obtaining the degree for their family and society. Swami ji also wished the bright future to all the awardee. The 5th convocation closed to end by declaration of the Vice chancellor.