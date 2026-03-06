Arunachal: 5KM Marathon Promotes Women’s Health in Yingkiong

YINGKIONG- The Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS), Yingkiong organised a 5KM “Pink Health” Mini Marathon on March 6 to promote health awareness and women empowerment. The event was held in partnership with the district administration of Upper Siang.

Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang, Talo Jerang, flagged off the marathon at 6:00 AM from Simong Club Gate (Hiyeng) in the presence of APWWS Yingkiong President Kasimang Jopir Pazing, members of the organisation, and other officials.

A total of 54 participants took part in the marathon. Boyom Bingep secured the first position, followed by Okenmang Lego in second place and Subi Darin in third place. The winners and participants will be felicitated during the upcoming International Women’s Day celebration scheduled for March 8 at Yingkiong.

Also Read- Kumar Waii Raises Human–Wildlife Conflict Issue in Assembly

The marathon concluded at the General Ground, Yingkiong, where Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Toni Mitkong addressed the participants. He appreciated their enthusiasm and encouraged greater participation in initiatives that promote healthy lifestyles and women’s empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion, APWWS Yingkiong President Kasimang Jopir Pazing praised the participants for making the event a success. She emphasized the importance of gender equality, mutual respect, and a strong sense of community within society.

Pazing encouraged women not to underestimate their abilities, stating that women possess equal strength and potential to excel in all fields, including sports. She noted that the victory of a girl participant in the marathon highlighted the capability and determination of young women.

Also Read- Himalayan University Hosts Women Empowerment Events

She further stressed that both men and women must work together to build a healthy and progressive society.

The Assistant General Secretary of APWWS Yingkiong also spoke about the importance of maintaining good health and physical fitness, particularly among women, so that they remain active, confident, and self-motivated in their daily lives.

The marathon was sponsored by the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR), Yingkiong under its Information, Education and Communication (IEC) component on behalf of the district administration. The initiative aimed to foster camaraderie and encourage women to take leadership roles in bringing positive change in society.

APWWS members, government officials, media personnel, and members of the public also participated enthusiastically in the event.