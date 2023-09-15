Arunachal: ’56th Engineers Day’ Celebrated at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR- In a vibrant celebration that paid tribute to one of India’s most esteemed engineers, M. Visvesvaraya, the Department of Civil Engineering at Himalayan University organized its 56th Engineers Day with great fervor. The event was inaugurated with the traditional lighting of the lamp by Dr. K. Karthikeyan, the esteemed Registrar of Himalayan University.

The occasion was graced by distinguished faculty members and students who gathered to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, a luminary in the field of engineering. The event opened with a warm welcome speech delivered by Mr. Rashidul Alam, Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering. In his eloquent address, he shared words of wisdom and set the tone for the day’s festivities.

Arunachal: Himalayan University Won Runner-up in Geography Day Quiz Competition

Dr. Karthikeyan, in his address, shed light on the remarkable journey of Sir Visvesvaraya and his invaluable contributions to the world of engineering. He motivated the students present to harness their creativity and innovation, encouraging them to follow in the footsteps of this engineering icon.

The event continued with insightful speeches by Dr. Malam, Assistant Dean (Academic), and Dr. Dipong, who both shared their perspectives on the significance of Engineers Day. Their words resonated with the audience, emphasizing the importance of engineering in shaping the modern world.

One of the highlights of the day was the captivating cultural performances presented by the talented students from the Department of Civil Engineering. The audience was treated to a mesmerizing display of cultural diversity through music, dance, and drama, showcasing the unity and talent within the department.

In the spirit of friendly competition, the event culminated in a thrilling cricket match between the faculty and students of the Civil Engineering department. To everyone’s surprise, the students demonstrated their exceptional skills and teamwork by clinching victory with 6 wickets to spare. It was a match filled with camaraderie and sportsmanship, demonstrating that engineering minds are not just sharp in the classroom but also on the field.

The entire program was orchestrated seamlessly under the guidance of Mr. Talkeshwar Ray, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of the Department of Civil Engineering at Himalayan University. His meticulous planning ensured that the event proceeded smoothly and left a lasting impact on everyone in attendance.

The proceedings came to a close with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Miss Meenali Modi, Head of Department (in charge) for Civil Engineering. She expressed her gratitude to all the participants, organizers, and attendees, acknowledging their collective effort in making the 56th Engineers Day celebration a resounding success.

Arunachal: Himalayan University organized Skill Orientation Program’ in KVK-Karsingsa

The day’s events were not just a tribute to a legendary engineer but also a testament to the spirit of innovation and camaraderie that thrives within the Department of Civil Engineering at Himalayan University. It was a day filled with inspiration, celebration, and the promise of a bright future for budding engineers.

As we reflect on this memorable occasion, we are reminded of the immense potential that engineering holds in shaping a sustainable and innovative world for generations to come. Himalayan University’s 56th Engineers Day celebration serves as a shining example of how engineering excellence and a sense of community can go hand in hand.