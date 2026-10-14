Arunachal: 550 NCC Cadets Explore Poma Hills on Fifth Day of Rising Sun Trek

POMA- Around 550 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets explored the scenic trekking routes of Poma Hills in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday as part of the fifth day of NER Trek-I, also known as the Rising Sun Trek. Some cadets also undertook a trek through Chimi Hills.

Organised by the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, the expedition aims to promote physical fitness, leadership, discipline and national integration while familiarising cadets with the natural environment and cultural diversity of the Northeast.

Challenging Trails Test Endurance

The Poma Hills trek took cadets along rugged unpaved tracks, through picturesque valleys, forested stretches and uneven hilly terrain. The challenging route required participants to navigate steep ascents and descents while adapting to changing trail conditions.

The surrounding landscape offered opportunities to observe the region’s natural beauty, vegetation and ecological diversity. The experience also encouraged cadets to appreciate the importance of environmental awareness and responsible exploration.

Beyond its physical demands, the trek provided an opportunity for participants to develop perseverance, self-discipline, mutual trust and teamwork.

Also Read- Darak Heritage Trek Highlights Wildlife Conservation and Cultural Trails in West Siang

Interaction with Local Communities

The trekking route passed through agricultural fields and rural settlements, allowing cadets to observe everyday life in Poma village and interact with local residents.

These exchanges introduced participants to local traditions, customs and community life, adding a cultural dimension to the expedition.

The interactions also supported the trek’s broader objective of national integration by bringing together cadets from different regions and backgrounds and encouraging mutual understanding between participants and local communities.

Also Read- Ziro Concludes First Bird and Butterfly Festival with 630 Participants

Adventure and National Integration

NER Trek-I is intended to provide cadets with experiences that extend beyond conventional training by combining adventure, physical challenges and cultural exposure.

The expedition encourages leadership, camaraderie and resilience while offering opportunities to appreciate the ecological and cultural diversity of Arunachal Pradesh.

As the trekking programme continues through the region’s hills and valleys, the experience is expected to strengthen bonds among cadets and reinforce the values embodied in the NCC motto, “Unity and Discipline.”