Arunachal: 54th Solung festival celebrated at Pasighat

Pasighat: The 54th Solung festival of Adis has been celebrated at Pasighat with great enthusiasm and fanfare amid Covid 19 pandemic while following Covid SoP.

SOLUNG is the popular agricultural festival celebrated by the Adi tribe of Arunanchal Pradesh after the sowing of seeds for bumper harvest of crops, abundance of livestock, and also, for peace, prosperity and well-being of Mankind as a whole.

The main celebrations of Solung are in three parts: Sopi-Yekpi (the sacrificial day), Binnayat (the ritual offering to goddess of crops, Kine Nane) and Ekop, also called as Taktor (the ritual made for protection against harms by evil spirits).

During the last phase of the festival Ekop or Taktor, the singer leader Miri narrates the story of Nibo or Abotani who was the forefather of the Tanis. Prayer to Doying Bote and Gumin Soyin is also offered. The main highlight of the festival is the Ponung dance which is performed overnight by the ladies of all age groups.

Pasighat Central Solung standing committee Tapi Darang attended the function as Chief guest and wish the festival for peace, prosperity, communal harmony, and brotherhood in the society

He inform that due to Covid pandemic this year celebration are being organized in simple way by avoiding the mass gathering like previous years, even though the pandemic have not lessened the enthusiasm of the people for celebration for a bumper harvest.

Member Secretary, Pasighat central Sokung standing committee, Oyin Moyong attended the function as guest of honour. He said as per govt notification of festival we have not invited even all the committee members and seniors but have restricted to minimised the gathering.

He Express hope that the festival bring prosperity among all for all round development of community, society and humanity Pasighat ADC Tado Borang among other senior govt officers and a small cultural groups performed their rituals

