Arunachal: 53 Covid positive cases detected from Nyukmadung village within a week

DIRANG- The Detection of 53 Covid Postive cases witihin a week in Nyukmadung village under Dirang Sub Division of West kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh, is not a healthy sign for the local resident.

People resding around the village are saying that, in a small place like Nyukmadung village, detection of such number of covid positive cases are dangerous sign and they requested everyone “dont take it easy and follow the guidelines given by the administration”

It must be mention here that , on 15th of July 2021 Nyukmadung village was declared as mini containment zone after detectionof 19 numbers of covid positive cases and on Saturday, 18th July, 34 more covid positive cases are detected from the village.

The Covid testing Team and officials of Dirang Administration team on Saturday setup a testing camp in the village.

Meanwhile Arunachal Pradesh reported 475 new Covid19 cases pushing the tally in the state to 42564, as mentioned in the health bulletin issued by the authorities on Saturday. The covid 19 death toll in Arunachal Pradesh increased to 201, as two more persons succumbed to the infection on Saturday .