Arunachal

Arunachal: 52 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported, 42 from Itanagar

7 are from East Siang, all are ITBP personnel.

July 17, 2020
Itanagar-  Arunachal Pradesh reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 with 42 detected in Itanagar Capital Region  alone, on Thursday, 16 July, taking the State’s tally of Coronavirus patients to 543, a health department report said.

  • Among 42 of Itanagar Capital Complex,  2 are returnees and detected from Quarantine facility
  • 7 are from East Siang, all are ITBP personnel  and
  • 3 are from  Upper subansiri are returnees and detected from Quarantine . 

Among these 52 fresh cases, 45 cases are Asymptomatic  and only 7 case is Symptomatic .

The data shared by the health department  with the media is as follows

Area wise details of positive cases detected in Itanagar Capital Complex

