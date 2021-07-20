Arunachal: 51 villagers of Sherbang and Gispu villages inoculated with covid-19 vaccine

LUMLA- In a follow up action after the review meeting on Covid-19 vaccination status in Lumla sub division called by Addl. DC Lumla Tashi Dhondup in his office chamber yesterday, a team led by Addl. DC Lumla comprising ZPM lungla Thutan Gombu, CO Nawang Thutan, DRCHO Tawang Dr. Rinchin Neema, DIPRO Tawang and other health officials today started the mop-up round from Sherbang Village and later covered Gispu village under Lumla Circle.

A total of 51 villagers from both Sherbang and Gispu village under Lumla Circle were inoculated with covid-19 vaccine, this included refusal by an old woman and a man in earlier vaccination drive, but both the villagers were convinced by the ZPM and visiting team.

Besides vaccination, awareness IEC were given to the villagers in local dialect on social distancing, compulsory use of mask and other covid appropriate behaviour.

All the Booth Level Officers(BLOs) of Lumla sub division has already been activated to collect data of villagers by visiting door to door informed Addl. DC Lumla.

DRCHO Tawang Dr.Rinchin Neema said that vaccination at ground level is almost covered but due to erratic network the updated data of the district is being delayed in uploading on cowin portal.

The team will cover Kungba, Wongla and other nearby villages tomorrow, while ZPM Thutan Gombu and other public leaders have assured their support and personal presence during the visit to the villages.