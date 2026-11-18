PASIGHAT- Fifty-one NCC cadets from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh experienced the ethos of military life, regimental traditions and the functioning of the Indian Army during a 10-day Army Attachment Camp organised by troops of SpearCorps at Sigar in East Siang district.

The camp, conducted from November 9 to 18, 2026, was designed to nurture leadership qualities, discipline and a spirit of service among young cadets through a combination of military training, adventure activities, technological exposure and personality development programmes.

During the attachment, cadets participated in physical training, drill, rock climbing, route marches and live firing exercises with .22 rifles. They also received exposure to 5.56 mm INSAS rifle firing, providing them with an understanding of military weapons and training practices.

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Emphasising the changing nature of modern warfare, the programme included drone simulator training at Droneshala, introducing the cadets to emerging military technologies and their growing significance in contemporary defence operations.

Another important component was the ‘Knowing the Dragon’ initiative, which focused on China, India’s eastern neighbour. Through sessions and activities conducted in Chinese Language Rooms, the cadets were introduced to aspects of Chinese language, culture and geography, enhancing their awareness of the neighbouring country.

The programme also featured interactive sessions on the organisation and functioning of the Indian Army, career opportunities in the Armed Forces, leadership and responsible decision-making. Career guidance sessions highlighted the importance of healthy lifestyle choices, responsible digital habits and personal development.

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As part of the camp’s exposure to military history and regional heritage, the cadets visited the Hump World War II Museum, where they gained insights into the region’s military past.

Adventure and recreational activities further strengthened teamwork, camaraderie and the spirit of adventure among the participants.

The attachment camp provided the young cadets with an opportunity to interact closely with serving Army personnel and experience aspects of military life while imbibing values such as courage, commitment, selfless service and esprit de corps.

Through such initiatives, SpearCorps continues to contribute towards youth empowerment, character building and nation-building by encouraging young people to embrace leadership, responsibility and service to the nation.

The camp was organised with the guiding motto: “Inspiring Youth. Building Character. Serving the Nation.”