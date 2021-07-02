Arunachal: 51 beneficiaries vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccination at Bongkhar

BONGKHAR- Continuing with the vaccine drive in Tawang District 51 beneficiaries of 18+ and 45+ were vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccination today at Bongkhar circle who earlier refused to take COVID-19 vaccination in the 1st phase of vaccination drive.

ADC Jang RD Thungon, DRCHO Tawang Dr.Rincin Neema ,CO Bongkhar Phuntso Tashi and MO i/c PHC Bongkhar Dr. Pema Dolma along with PRI Members and GB convinced all refusal to take COVID-19 vaccination .ADC and DRCHO distributed face mask n Hand sanitizer for people of Bongkhar circle.

Later DRCHO, ADC CO and MO i/c convened meeting with staff members of PHC Bongkhar for strict following of COVID-19 SOP ,100percent vaccination coverage ,uplifting health delivery system n other various issues.

While Thingbu village under Jang Sub division is 100 percent vaccinated. Out of total beneficiaries 174 ( 18+ and 45+ including )173 has been vaccinated.

Only one female is due for vaccination because of her Pregnancy informed DRCHO Dr. Rinchin.