Arunachal: 50 Youth Trained in Bakery, Homestay Skills

ITANAGAR- A five-day short-term skill development training programme on bakery and homestay management was conducted at the State Food Craft Institute in Itanagar, jointly organised by the Department of Tourism and the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (DSDE).

The initiative forms part of the Chief Minister’s Yuva Kaushal Yojna (CMYKY), a scheme aimed at providing free, high-end skill training to unemployed youth across Arunachal Pradesh.

A total of 50 participants from different parts of the state completed the programme, with 20 trainees specialising in bakery and 30 in homestay management. Certificates were distributed by Gyati Kacho, Deputy Director, DSDE.

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Addressing the trainees, Kacho encouraged participants to utilise their newly acquired skills to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities and contribute to local economic development. Trainees also expressed appreciation to the organising departments for facilitating the programme.

The bakery training module combined theoretical and practical components, covering preparation of items such as cookies, muffins, sponge cakes, and banana cakes, along with basic cake decoration techniques. Emphasis was placed on hygiene standards, measurement accuracy, and baking methods.

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The homestay training focused on operational and service aspects, including setting up and managing homestays, guest handling, etiquette, complaint resolution, and maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. The course aimed to enhance participants’ readiness for engaging with the tourism sector.

Officials stated that both courses were conducted by experienced resource persons and incorporated hands-on learning alongside classroom instruction.

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The programme reflects ongoing efforts by the state government to strengthen skill development initiatives and align them with emerging opportunities in tourism and hospitality sectors.

Meanwhile, officials from the State Food Craft Institute informed that another short-term training programme on ‘Front Office Management’ is currently underway.