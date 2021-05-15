Arunachal: 5 including a 6-year-old die of COVID-19, 264 fresh cases reported

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh reported 5 more death including a 6-year-old Boy, due to COVID-19 on Friday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 77, and 264 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 21373, said a report of health department.

Five deaths are-

A 6-years old male child from Chimpu admitted with shortness breath on 14th May 2021 in RKM Hospital isolation ward in critical condition . In his CT Thorax , it was found he was suffering from severe Pneumonia . He expired due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome on the same day.

A 49-yreas-old male from Tawang expired on 14th May 2021 at DCHC He was suffering from Hypertension with Covid-19 positive tested through True Nat at DCHC , Tawang. He expired due to acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. The patient was vaccinated 1st dose on 24th April 2021.

A 65-years-old male , referred from Roing expired on 13th May 2021 at AMCH, Dibrugarh. He was suffering from Acute Kidney Injury & Dyselectrolytemia. Patient tested COVID positive through RAT at DH-Roing on 20th May 2021. same day patient was referred to AMCH, Dibrugarhand expired due to Cardio Respiratory Failure.

A 52-years-old Male of Basar , Leparada dist who was referred from DH-Roing expired on 14th May at DCH Pasighat. Patient tested COVID positive through RAT at DH-Roing on 05th May and expired due to COVID pneumonia. The patient was vaccinated 1st dose on 02nd May 2021.

A-45-years-old female from Lekhi Village , who was suffering COVID Pneumonia and Diabetes, admitted on 1st May , expired on 14th May at DCH-Chimpu.

264 New Cases

Forty Seven out of 264 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 217 new patients are Asymptomatic. the report said.

Among 264 new cases, 85 cases are report from ICR followed by 37 from Changlang. Rest number of cases reported from different districts are as follows