Arunachal: 4th State Level Archery Championship 2025 Concludes in Tawang

TAWANG- The 4th State Level Archery Championship 2025, which began on October 28, concluded successfully in Tawang with an impressive closing ceremony celebrating the winners and outstanding athletes from across Arunachal Pradesh.

The event’s Chief Guest was Ealing Tallang, MLA Seppa (East), while Namgey Tsering, MLA Tawang, attended as Guest of Honour. Namgyal Angmo, Deputy Commissioner Tawang, graced the occasion as Special Guest, along with Hridar Phuntsok, DDSE Tawang, Dr. Yeshi Geysen, Principal, Dorjee Khandu Government College Tawang, Kesang Norbu, Secretary General, Tawang Monpa Employees Society, and other dignitaries including public leaders Pema Ngawang, Tenzin Monpa, and Sherap.

In his address, Chief Guest Ealing Tallang expressed deep gratitude to the organizers and Chief Minister Pema Khandu for their continuous support to sports initiatives. Remembering late Dorjee Khandu, former Chief Minister, he acknowledged his lasting contributions to Arunachal’s development.

He encouraged youth to stay away from drugs and channel their energy into sports, aligning with Mission Viksit Arunachal 2047. He also proposed hosting the 5th State Level Archery Championship in his constituency and assured full support for the same.

MLA Namgey Tsering praised Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s consistent encouragement of sports activities, stating that such platforms inspire young talents to pursue professional careers in sports. He thanked the organizers for bringing the championship to Tawang and emphasized that it would benefit the district’s youth immensely.

During the event, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, felicitated Sonam Wangdi Damo, the winner of the Tawang Marathon (42 km Local Talent Category), who had missed the earlier ceremony due to a technical issue.

Medal Tally Highlights

Senior Recurve Men

🥇 Sangey Chhonjin – Tawang District Archery Association

Sub-Junior Recurve Men

🥇 Wangtai Wangsu – State Sports Academy, Miao

🥈 Nini Tamuk – State Sports Academy, Miao

🥉 Tash Kania – Sange Lhaden Sports Academy, Itanagar

Compound Senior Men

🥇 Kennong Palong – SAI, Itanagar

🥈 Taja Yorpen – SAI, Itanagar

🥉 Wamun Khimhum – SSAM

Compound Senior Women

🥇 Tang Sumi – SAI, Itanagar

🥈 Alisha Arangham – SLSA

🥉 Ngamleh Wangsa – SAI

Senior Indian Round Men

🥇 Lobsang Tenzin – TDAA

🥈 Gollo Tadik – SAI

🥉 Thuten Dawa – TDAA

Senior Indian Round Women

🥇 Ringu Meki – SAI

🥈 Nang Khemawati – SAI

🥉 Lobsang Dema – TDAA

Sub-Junior Indian Round Boys

🥇 Gichik Dopum – SSAM

🥈 Phiakwang Tante – SSAM

🥉 Kengam Loya – SSAM

Sub-Junior Indian Round Girls

🥇 Bengia Lali – SLSA

🥈 Nabam Mach – SLSA

🥉 Joram Meth – SLSA

Under-13 Indian Round Boys

🥇 Nyemkhu Wangsu – SSAM

🥈 Karma Nyima Tashi – Khelo India Centre, Tawang

🥉 Dokar Dirchi – SLSA

Under-13 Indian Round Girls

🥇 Suchandini Mantaw – SLSA

🥈 Didumsi Ngi – SLSA

🥉 Nancy Paron – SLSA

The championship concluded with a vote of thanks, celebrating the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, and reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to nurturing young sports talent and promoting unity through sports.