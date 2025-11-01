Arunachal: 4th NE Masters TT Championship Concludes in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The 4th North East Masters Table Tennis Championship (NEMTTC) concluded successfully today at Pasighat, marking a historic first for Arunachal Pradesh as host of the prestigious regional event.

Organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Masters Table Tennis Association (APMTTA) under the aegis of the North East Masters Table Tennis Forum, the three-day championship (October 29–31) brought together over 160 Masters and Veteran players from all eight North Eastern states.

Competitions were held in both men’s and women’s categories across 40+, 50+, 60+, and 70+ age groups, featuring singles, doubles, mixed doubles, and team events. The championship showcased not only the region’s athletic talent but also its camaraderie and collective enthusiasm for the sport.

Team Manipur, which fielded the largest contingent, emerged as the overall champion, clinching the maximum number of medals. The Arunachal Pradesh contingent—comprising 25 players from various districts—secured two silver medals, including the 60+ team and 50+ women’s doubles categories.

The Arunachal 60+ silver medal-winning team included Dr. Kaling Dai, Er. Ojing Jerang, Chimoy Simai, and Debasish Paul.

The valedictory function was graced by Oni Panyang, MLA (Geku-Mariyang), as the Chief Guest, and Mrs Manjuli Komut, CEO of Pasighat Smart City, as the Guest of Honour. Both dignitaries congratulated the winners and praised the organizers for successfully hosting the championship for the first time in the state.

Medals, trophies, certificates, and cash awards were presented to the champions and runners-up in each category. The event also served as a platform to promote inter-state friendship and sportsmanship among the North Eastern states.

In a statement, the Arunachal Pradesh Masters Table Tennis Association extended heartfelt gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and volunteers for their role in making the championship a grand success.

The conclusion of the 4th NEMTTC marks not only a sporting milestone for Arunachal Pradesh but also a growing sense of unity and pride across the North East sporting fraternity.