Arunachal: 4th Leparada Football Championship Opens in Basar

BASAR: The 4th Leparada Football Championship 2025 kicked off on Monday evening at the Todak Basar Memorial Stadium, marking a historic moment for the district as all matches this year will be played under floodlights for the first time. The event, organized by the Leparada District Football Association (LRDFA) under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), drew an enthusiastic crowd and widespread community support.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi, MLA of the 29-Basar constituency, as the Chief Guest, and Ejum Angu, in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Leparada district, as the Guest of Honour. Public leaders, heads of departments, dignitaries, and football fans filled the stands to witness the launch of the district’s biggest sporting event.

A total of nine teams from across Leparada district are competing in this edition, which organizers say reflects the growing interest and investment in grassroots football. Welcoming the dignitaries, Organising Chairman Damchak Riba highlighted the significance of the event, while LRDFA Vice President Tomo Ada outlined the association’s efforts to promote young football talent since its formation in 2019. He noted that LRDFA has recently secured permanent affiliation with APFA, strengthening its ability to host larger tournaments.

LRDFA President Henya Bam also presented a single-point memorandum to the Chief Guest, requesting the establishment of a dedicated football stadium at the district headquarters to support long-term sporting development.

Declaring the tournament open, Chief Guest Nyabi Jini Dirchi praised LRDFA for its steady progress and suggested the inclusion of a women’s football league in future editions to provide greater opportunities for girls. She reiterated her commitment to improving sports infrastructure, stating that the construction of a separate sports stadium is already under active consideration.

Guest of Honour Ejum Angu administered a “No Tobacco Pledge” to all the participants, aligning with the district’s ongoing Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0, adding a social awareness dimension to the sporting event.

The championship will follow a league-cum-knockout format, culminating in a grand finale on November 21, 2025. In the opening match, Tirbin FC pulled off a dramatic comeback to defeat Bam FC 2–1 after trailing by a goal, setting a competitive tone for the tournament ahead.

Community members, players, and sports officials described the opening night as a milestone for Leparada district, reflecting both rising sporting enthusiasm and the growing viability of night-time sporting events in the region.